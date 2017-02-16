Kremlin Explains Why Russia, US Are 'Losing Time'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He expressed hope nonetheless that the process of establishing relations with Washington would start "sooner or later."

"There are a lot of issues and we are losing time by not solving them. What is more, many of these issues are such that neither the United States nor Russia can deal effectively with them alone," Peskov told reporters.

Russian authorities have repeatedly said that Moscow is ready to cooperate with the new US administration after Moscow-Washington relations had reached their lowest level since the Cold War.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.