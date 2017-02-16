Register
    New Delhi skyline

    India-US Relations on New High: More Than Dozen US Congressmen to Visit India

    © Flickr/ Ben Sutherland
    Politics
    In a clear indication of growing partnership between India and the US, a record number of 27 US Congressmen will be visiting India later this month.

    A man reads a newspaper ahead of the inauguration of U.S President-elect Donald Trump, in New Delhi, India January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Cathal McNaughton
    India-US to Spar Over Subsidies in Renewable Sector in WTO
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a bid to strengthen the Indo-US ties, 27 US Congressmen are travelling to India later in February. The delegation will include both from Republican and Democratic parties.

    The US Congressmen will pay visits in two separate delegations. The first delegation of 19 Congressmen will visit India from February 20 to February 25. They will took part in an event organized by the think tank, Aspen Institute. The group will visit New Delhi and Hyderabad and will meet various political leaders, government officials and members of non-governmental organizations.

    The second delegation of eight US Congressmen led by Bob Goodlatte, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee will be visiting India from February 20 to February 23. The group will visit New Delhi and Bangalore.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reads a joint statement with his British counterpart Theresa May (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi
    As Modi Hails Trump Victory, India-US Ties Could Enter Cycle of Unpredictability
    According to Indian ambassador to US, Navtej Sarna, "This is increasingly important as the new administration comes into. We are very fortunate that there are two delegations totalling 27 Congressmen are travelling to India this month, which is not a small figure."

    "The visit would let these lawmakers first hand see for themselves the political vibrancy of India, the economic reforms that are happening and also for them to identify potential areas of engagement," Navetj Sarna added.

    India-US relations blossomed during George Bush period and strengthened during Obama regime. India is now trying to redefine and strengthen its relations with Trump administration although some of his decisions might impact India adversely. As rightly pointed out by the Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar that, "United States that looks at the world differently and tries to create new terms of engagement could offer India new opportunities unafforded by a more orthodox United States."

     

     

