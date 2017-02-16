Lavrov Hopes Mistura's Talks With Russian Officials Will Be Useful

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He reaffirmed Moscow's support for UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and said Russia's proposal on the Syrian constitution could "incentivize the conduct of real negotiations between all Syrians, including the current government and the opposition."

"I hope that these contacts will be useful in resuming talks in Geneva, which are now scheduled for February 23… We look forward to the success of the preparatory process," Lavrov said.

The Syrian constitution and elections under the supervision of the United Nations will be the focus of February 23 talks in Geneva, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also stated that the delegates would start arriving in Geneva on February 20-23, and called on efforts to promote the political process on Syria to be stepped up.