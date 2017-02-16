Register
    A picture taken on January 22, 2017 shows a man walking in downtown Astana, with the Baiterek monument seen in the background

    Remaining Members of Syrian Opposition Arrive For Talks in Astana

    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    All members of the Turkish delegation and the Syrian armed opposition delegation have now arrived in Astana for Syria peace talks, spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Anuar Zhainakov told Sputnik over the phone.

    ASTANA (Sputnik) – A source close to the negotiations told Sputnik early on Thursday that head of the Syrian armed opposition delegation Mohammed Alloush was among the people who arrived in Astana early on Thursday.

    "I can confirm that representatives of the armed [Syrian] opposition have arrived in Astana," Zhainakov said early on Thursday morning, adding that the rest of the Turkish delegation had arrived as well.

    Participants in a meeting on Syria in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov
    Opposition to Propose Sending International Force to Syria at Astana Talks
    Delegations from Russia, Iran, Syrian government and invited UN officials have already arrived in Astana.

    The second round of Astana talks was expected to take place on February 15-16, however on Tuesday Syria's state television said that the beginning of the negotiations had been postponed until Thursday, because the delegations of both the Syrian armed opposition and Turkey had not arrived in Astana yet.

    The first round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.

      avatar
      cast235
      If they planning to ask for int force, It won't happen. Russia will be opposed. U.S and all NATO members participating in Syria, are ILLEGALLY in there.
      just because Washington say so, doesn't mean you there legally. U.S bent arms to create a coalition, thinking that if it's big no one will judge U.S for WAR CRIMES.
      Russia is beginning to allow limited ground personnel.
      And maybe IF Damascus request , same could be done to protect already areas under gov control.
      But is GOOD that DAMASCUS listen, after they, teh opposition caused all this mess, and killings in Syria, under U.S and proxies . E.U , U.K and NATO been at it.
      Why NATO? A governance that uses it's might, to try and establish a coup is as good as TERRORISTS and MERCENARIES. Regardless of the words used.
      NATO could had warn Turkey, that IF it trained terrorists to topple a gov, it could be ex pulsed from NATO.
      Showing that NATO is an UNSCRUPULOUS, organization that cares less for human lives.
      U.S should had ended support for this opposition that are terrorists LONG AGO. Mc Cain was hugging AL Qaeda and Al Nusra leaders, to open training camps to topple ASSAD. Clinton was at it too. W.House have a GOLDEN opportunity for PAY BACK.
      Because is them, using media and creating LIES.,
      THIS is a GIANT TEST for TRUMP.
