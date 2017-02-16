Pentagon Chief Mattis Bracing for 'Special' Relations With UK

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two defense chiefs held a bilateral meeting on the margins of the NATO defense ministerial in Brussels, Belgium.

"Secretary Mattis noted his intent to keep the special relationship between the US and the UK uniquely close by actively tending to it and showing it remains a cornerstone for US security and defense policy," release said on Wednesday.

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst Trick or Treat: Pentagon Chief Mattis Urges NATO Allies to Increase Spending

Mattis and UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon discussed the opportunities to adapt NATO to growing threats. Both secretaries pledged to continue their dialogue on issues of mutual importance.

Mattis also thanked Fallon for UK's leadership in NATO and acknowledged Britain’s increased defense spending.

On Tuesday, Mattis arrived in Europe for the first time since taking office to attend a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

Mattis will then fly on to Germany to attend the annual Munich Security Conference from February 17 to February 19 where he will hold meetings with defense ministers with other major nations from around the world.