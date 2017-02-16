Register
04:25 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Gen. James Mattis, the former head of U.S. Central Command

    Tired of Free Riders? Pentagon Chief Presents European Allies With an Ultimatum

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Politics
    Get short URL
    112101

    On Wednesday Defense Secretary James Mattis gave an ultimatum to Washington’s NATO allies, either increase their military spending by the end of the year or having risk the US "moderate its commitment" to offer defense support.

    Mattis’ threat harkens back to comments made by then-candidate Donald Trump suggesting that NATO members aren’t fulfilling their obligation to the alliance. 

    The NATO symbol and flags of the NATO nations outside NATO headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, March 2, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    NATO Cannot Go Back to Good Relations With Russia – Dutch Defense Minister

    He told the closed meeting flatly, "America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to this alliance, each of your capitals needs to show support for our common defense."

    Mattis told 27 of his counterparts in the alliance, "No longer can the American taxpayer carry a disproportionate share of the defense of Western values…Americans cannot care more for your children's future security than you do."

    He told his fellow defense ministers that each of them must draft a military funding plan for this year that comprises at least 2 percent of their respective gross national product. Mattis suggested that this was a "fair demand" based on the "political reality" of Trump having little in faith NATO, even criticising it as "obsolete" at one point. 

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    NATO Considers Cyberdefense Vital Amid 60% Increase in Cyberattacks in 2016

    In a statement, the Defense Secretary called the alliance, "a fundamental bedrock for the United States and for all the trans-Atlantic community."

    Mattis also noted that "Some in this alliance have looked away in denial of what is happening." in reference to the presence of Daesh in Syria and Iraq, adding that "We have failed to fill gaps in our NATO response force or to adapt."

    Author and journalist David Swanson told Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary that Trump’s constant flip-flopping could spell disaster for US relations with Europe.

    "It’s hard to predict except to the extent that Trump has pretty consistently gone with establishment trends that were there before they came into office. Even when it’s (the opposite) of what  he talked about in the campaign." he said, explaining, 

    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The UK Ministry of defence
    Reasons Why NATO 'Spared No Expense' on Its Promenade With Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov

    "He talked about getting rid of NATO, saying NATO’s outdated, asking what purpose is served by NATO, saying the other members don’t pay their share and so forth. But as soon as he got to DC and someone said, 'Hey you can’t do that, we need NATO' he changed his tune entirely."

    The US foots the bill for about 70 percent of NATO funds, and spends more on defense than all other members combined, with estimates suggesting that Washington has spent 3.61 percent of the country’s GDP on military spending last year.

    Czech Defense Minister Martin Stropnicky wasn’t rattled by Mattis’ comments, remarking that "it wasn’t that dramatic" and describing Mattis as "absolutely calm, humble even."

    "This is not the U.S. telling Europe to increase defense spending," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, pointing out that alliance member agreed to increase military spending three years ago, "I welcome all pressure, all support, to make sure that happens."

    Related:

    NATO, EU Must Adapt to World Change – Slovenia Envoy
    Moscow Forced to Respond as NATO 'Deployed Hundreds of Bases Around Russia'
    NATO Ships Merge Into Group to Exercise Anti-Submarine Tasks Amid Drills
    Basta! Trump Pushes for Spain's NATO Defense Spending Siesta to End
    Italian Bill on Vetting of NATO Nukes Deployment Aims to Reduce Nuclear Threat
    Tags:
    NATO budget, ultimatum, military spending, NATO, Pentagon, James Mattis, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Anyone else tired of "journalistic/writer speak? I. personally, could not care less about a guy like David Swanson and his ilk.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok