19:21 GMT +315 February 2017
    US-EU relations

    Mogherini: 'I've Never Seen US So Polarized, Split and Burdened With Conflicts'

    The EU foreign policy chief said changes in the United States could become "a destabilizing factor for the rest of the world".

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States is polarized and divided more than ever, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Wednesday.

    "I have never seen the United States so polarized and split as well as burdened with conflicts as now. Nevertheless, one who wants to play a global role, must be internally strong, self-confident and consolidated," Mogherini said in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt.

    She pointed out that the situation in the United States might have a negative impact on the global stability.

    "When the world’s biggest democracy faces such serious tensions, this can be a destabilizing factor for the rest of the world," Mogherini said.

    The EU foreign policy chief added that the EU-US relations were likely to change under the administration of President Donald Trump.

    "In the future there may be more topics, on which the European Union and the United States will have different positions," Mogherini warned.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Trump or Putin? EU Loses Plot on Biggest Threat
    On January 20, Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. During his election campaign, he vowed to reshape US economic and migration policy shifting to protectionism and tightening immigration rules.

    Trump was criticized in the European Union for his remarks welcoming British decision on Brexit and criticizing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s migration policy with French President Francois Hollande having said that the bloc did not need external advice. Trump's coming to power also puts under question the prospects of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) agreement, negotiated between the United States and the European Union since 2013 and seeking to establish a free trade zone between the two sides of the Atlantic.

