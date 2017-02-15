Register
19:21 GMT +315 February 2017
    President Donald Trump looks up after signing the final of three executive orders, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    The Crimean Issue: What's Really Behind Trump's Message to Russia

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    71925141

    Although the new administration has occupied the White House, US hawks continue to play first fiddle in Washington, Radio Sputnik contributor Ilya Kharlamov notes. The question then arises what the future has in store for US-Russian relations and whether the thaw between Moscow and Washington is possible under US President Donald Trump.

    It seems that Washington still has a long way to go before it makes a step toward Moscow, Radio Sputnik contributor Ilya Kharlamov noted in his latest op-ed.

    "Reports come one after another, raising doubts about the attitude of the new team in Washington toward real improvement in relations with Moscow," Kharlamov wrote.

    On Tuesday the Pentagon accused Russia of "unsafe" and "unprofessional' actions in the Black Sea near the USS Porter (DDG 78) destroyer.

    "Several incidents by multiple Russian aircraft in the Black Sea near the destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) on February 10 were assessed as unsafe and unprofessional by the ship's commanding officer. Such incidents are concerning because they could result in accident or miscalculation," US Defense Department spokesperson Michelle Baldanza told Sputnik.

    "The Russian aircraft did not have their transponders on," she added.

    The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed the allegations.

    "There were no incidents related to a flyby of Russian military aircraft near the USS Porter destroyer in the Black Sea on February 10," Russian Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement, adding that all the flights of Russia's aircraft over the Black Sea had been carried out in line with international regulations and safety requirements.

    John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    McCain Calls for 'Meaningful' Response to Russia's Alleged INF Treaty Violations
    Kharlamov pointed out that simultaneously US mainstream media reported of a "Russian spy ship" which was allegedly spotted "patrolling off the coast of Delaware."

    "What really matters is in what context one put such messages," Kharlamov said, adding that it appears that this context is currently being shaped by US hawks, such as Senator John McCain.

    Indeed, on the very same day John McCain released an official statement claiming that Russia has violated the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty by allegedly deploying nuclear-tipped ground-launched cruise missiles in Europe.

    He called upon the Trump administration to take "immediate action."

    "Congress has made clear in the last two defense authorization bills that Russia's treaty violation requires a meaningful response. In light of the most recent developments, it is time for the new administration to take immediate action to enhance our deterrent posture in Europe and protect our allies," McCain's statement reads.

    Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington

    Commenting on the issue, Kharlamov noted that the US Senator somehow has forgotten that Washington recently supplied Lockheed Martin JASSM long range standoff precision strike missiles to Poland.

    Furthermore, the journalist suggested that McCain is apparently unaware of the fact that in 2002 George W. Bush unilaterally withdrew from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty opening the door to a new arms race and undermining global security.

    According to Kharlamov, General Michael Flynn's resignation as Donald Trump's national security advisor falls within the recent trend.

    "The official version is that [Flynn] did not report the details of his conversation [with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak] to his superiors. But the media found out that there was a campaign [launched] by Barack Obama's supporters against Flynn," the journalist noted.

    But that is not all.

    White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that the Trump administration expects Russia to "return Crimea" to Ukraine.

    "President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to deescalate violence in Ukraine and return Crimea," Spicer said, adding that "at the same time, he fully expects to and wants to get along with Russia."

    ​Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 following a referendum that clearly indicated that 97 percent of the region's population embraced the reunification.

    In response to Washington's statement Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that this issue will not be discussed.

    "This topic will not be discussed, because it cannot be discussed. Russia does not discuss issues related to its territory with foreign partners," Peskov told reporters.

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn and Donald Trump (File)
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Flynn's Ouster: Trump's Opponents Seek to Tear Apart His Cabinet Brick by Brick
    Commenting on the matter Wednesday the Russian lower house international affairs committee chairman, Leonid Slutsky, told reporters that Russia's "inflated expectations" with the administration of US President Donald Trump are offset but not entirely rolled back.

    Kharlamov noted in his op-ed that although Trump hinted at the possibility of reconsidering the US stance toward Crimea during his election campaign, he is being held hostage by US elites and mainstream media which describe him as a "pro-Russian" politician.

    "Trump cannot redraw the entire system or change the [US] elite," the journalist pointed out.

    The question whether Trump will make efforts to overcome the establishment's traps and restore US-Russian relations remains open.

    Speaking to Sputnik on Tuesday, political analyst and Israeli publicist Avigdor Eskin emphasized that Trump still can win if he continues to deliver on his election promises.

    "His only chance to prevail is by forcing his way through in order to win as soon as possible massive support at home and active assistance from his real allies around the world. He must stick to his promises and show uncompetitive faithfulness to his team," Eskin stressed.

    US foreign policy, cooperation, Pentagon, General Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, Igor Konashenkov, John McCain, Crimea, United States, Ukraine, Russia
      siberianhusky
      Let WW3 begin. After all that is what the neocons in Washington want.
    • Reply
      avatar
      stevenrobertchurchill
      Better trump round up the ziocons first, after all he is commander in chief, no one wants ww3.
    • Reply
      rodneswicksculptor
      Most of us in America don't understand How a war mongering highly corrupt Idiot like McCain keeps getting re-elected nobody thinks he is sane! It has got to be rigged elections and Not by Russia but the CIA....
    • Reply
      avatar
      AmericansFirst
      Trump actually said this tweet before he was elected too, twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/775897251533160448 In other words, I highly doubt this will actually hurt our possible new relations with great Russia.

      Because Putin knows the struggle of having to deal with people he doesn't agree with having enough power to keep him from achieving greatness until he has time to consolidate power.
    • Reply
      avatar
      nonyank
      Notice that not since day one has Trump done anything to smooth anything out but rather he goes out of his way to make every move a conflict....this is the same behavior that has led to his 6 bankruptcies and thousands of lawsuits virtually all of which he either lost or were paid off the backs of the American Taxpayer....nothing good ever comes from a Trump!
    • Reply
      avatar
      AmericansFirstin reply tononyank(Show commentHide comment)
      nonyanknonyank, Notice that Trump and his advisers are under fire constantly by the media, still firmly in the hands of people begging for conflict, for actually positing that we need closer ties to Russia. And note that by playing right into their hands and the lie that the bankruptcies were "signs of failure" you're perpetuating their power.

      I hope to whatever deity is out there you didn't seriously think his opposition was going to smooth out anything with Russia. The crazy old broad was preparing for an air-war with Russia.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      I remember when Obongo said to Medvedev, off the cameras, that he would be "more flexible" on the US-Russian issue after the election and that clearly didn't happened. Especially when they realized they couldn't trick him.

      For Russia it's only actions that counts with the US anyway, a settler state notorious for lying and not keeping it's words, you wouldn't have been at war for 93% of 240 years of existence as such if you did.
    Show new comments (0)

