De Mistura: Division of Syria on Influence Zones 'Worst Scenario'

ROME (Sputnik) — The division of Syria on zones of influence is the worst potential scenario for the war-torn country, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Wednesday.

"The possible division of Syria on zones of influence would be the worst-case scenario because we all know that it could lead to prolonged civil war and instability," de Mistura said following a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano in Rome.

"We, at the United Nations, will never support this process," the UN diplomat stressed.