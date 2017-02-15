Lavrov: Russia Shares US, EU Aspiration to Renew Equal Dialogue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow shares the sentiment of countries including the United States and the European Union hoping for renewed dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday, clarifying the equal nature of potential dialogue.

"Both in Washington and in European capitals there is talk these days of the need to restore confidence and resume dialogue with Russia. We share this attitude, which will hopefully translate into practical steps," Lavrov said at a meeting with the Russian Diplomatic Academy students and professors.