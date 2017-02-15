Macron's Win Chances in 1st Election Round Fall by 1%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The popular support of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has decreased by 1 percent over the past 24 hours to 21 percent, while the victory prospects of French National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen and The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon have not changed, an Opinionway poll showed Wednesday.

Le Pen is expected to win 27 percent and Fillon is likely to gain 20 percent of support, the survey demonstrated, indicating that both candidates’ results remain unchanged compared to Tuesday's poll.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.

Fillon was the leader of the presidential race after The Republicans' primaries with about 30 percent of voters supporting him, but his image was damaged by a fraud job scandal that erupted in late January around his wife’s allegedly fake employment.