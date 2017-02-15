Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 1) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Lavrov's Q&A Session at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Speaking at the annual meetinf in the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov said that the world is facing different crises nowaday. Export of democracy in the Middle East ended with civil wars in the region and refugee crisis in Europe, Russia's top diplomat said. The world should be united to fight current challenges, he added.

Moscow shares the sentiment of countries including the United States and the European Union hoping for renewed dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday, clarifying the equal nature of potential dialogue.

"Both in Washington and in European capitals there is talk these days of the need to restore confidence and resume dialogue with Russia. We share this attitude, which will hopefully translate into practical steps," Lavrov said at a meeting with the Russian Diplomatic Academy students and professors.

Speaking about situation in Donbass, Sergei Lavrov said that France, Germany and the United States should prevent Kiev's attempts to sabotage the set of agreements.

"We hope that our partners in the Normandy format, as well as the United States, put an end to attempts to sabotage the implementation of 'Minsk' by Kiev, whose destructive actions exacerbate the internal Ukrainian conflict," Lavrov said at a meeting with Russian diplomatic academy students and academics.