Anti-Russia Circles Exerting Pressure on Trump - Upper House Speaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Certain circles with an anti-Russian agenda are ramping up pressure on US President Donald Trump, Russian upper house of parliament speaker Valentina Matvienko said Wednesday.

"The pressure on Trump is continuing from certain circles that are trying to push their anti-Russian sentiments," Matvienko told reporters.

The New York Times cited four current and former US officials as saying Tuesday that phone records and intercepted calls purportedly show "repeated contacts" with senior Russian intelligence officials.

"We count on a constructive relationship with the US and understand that this takes time," Matvienko reiterated despite the latest reports.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the issue calling it a sign of games and bargaining in the United States.

Donald Trump has repeatedly refuted reports about having any relations with Russia.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.