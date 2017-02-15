US Remarks on Crimea 'Cool Inflated Expectations' With Trump - Russian Lawmaker

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's "inflated expectations" with the administration of US President Donald Trump are offset but not entirely rolled back with the latest statements on Crimea, the Russian lower house international affairs committee chairman said Wednesday.

"The possibility of restarting Russian-US relations is far from crossed out, but nevertheless such a statement, like a cold shower, cools our… inflated expectations with regard to Trump and his team," Leonid Slutsky told reporters.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday that Trump expects Russia to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ukraine and return Crimea to Ukraine.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!