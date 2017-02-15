US Remarks on Crimea 'Cool Inflated Expectations' With Trump - Russian Lawmaker

"The possibility of restarting Russian-US relations is far from crossed out, but nevertheless such a statement, like a cold shower, cools our… inflated expectations with regard to Trump and his team," Leonid Slutsky told reporters.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday that Trump expects Russia to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ukraine and return Crimea to Ukraine.
