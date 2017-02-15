Kazakh Foreign Ministry Confirms Start of Astana Talks Postponed Until Thursday

ALMATY (Kazakhstan) (Sputnik) — The next round of Astana talks was expected to take place on February 15-16, however on Tuesday Syria's state television said that the beginning of the negotiations had been postponed until Thursday, because the delegations of both the Syrian armed opposition and Turkey had not arrived in Astana yet.

"Dear colleagues, the beginning of the next high-level session, within the framework of the Astana process on the Syrian settlement has been moved to noon of February 16, 2017," the statement said.

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV New Kids on the Block: US Delegation Invited to Talks Between Damascus, Syrian Opposition in Astana

The talks in Astana have been originally scheduled for February 15-16 in behind-closed-doors format followed by a joint news conference with participation of representatives from attending delegations.

Delegations from Russia, Iran, Syrian government and invited UN officials have already arrived in Astana.

The first round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.