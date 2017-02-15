WikiLeaks Wants to Make Contents of Flynn's Talks With Russian Ambassador Public

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Revenge of Neocons? Who Will Replace Michael Flynn and What It Tells Us

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The WikiLeaks whistleblowing website said that the transcript of the conversation between Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, which resulted in Flynn's resignation should be released.

The controversy surrounding Flynn began when someone leaked information that he was speaking to Russian officials and urging them not to overreact to the sanctions placed on them by the Obama administration — implying that the Trump administration may have a different position on Russia than his predecessor.

"Flynn-Kislyak intercept transcript should be released to the public so everyone can act with complete knowledge https://wikileaks.org/#submit," Wikileaks said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

Flynn-Kislyak intercept transcript should be released to the public so everyone can act with complete knowledge https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 14, 2017

​On Monday night, Flynn announced his decision to leave his post amid the growing controversy surrounding information leaked to the media about his conversations with Kislyak in December.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that President Trump requested Michael Flynn’s resignation over “eroding trust,” though he acknowledged that Flynn did not break the law, and moreover it was his job to communicate with America’s foreign counterparts.