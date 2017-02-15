Tillerson Says US Will Work With Kosovo for 'Peace and Prosperity'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rex Tillerson has pledged to maintain US support for Kosovo to "succeed."

"The United States remains committed to helping Kosovo succeed, and we will continue to work with its leaders and people in the pursuit of peace and prosperity," Tillerson said in the statement on Tuesday.

Kosovo will celebrate its ninth anniversary of its independence on February 17, the statement noted.

"The United States values its strong friendship with Kosovo based on mutual aspirations for stability, peace and prosperity for all of our citizens. We applaud the progress the people of Kosovo have made in developing democratic, multiethnic institutions," Tillerson added.

The statement came amid renewed tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence in 2008.

Kosovo was an autonomous province in Serbia, the latter being one of the six republics constituting Yugoslavia.

Serbia has vowed not to recognize Kosovo as an independent state.