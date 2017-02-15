Register
04:10 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Kosovo

    Tillerson Says US Will Work With Kosovo for 'Peace and Prosperity'

    © Flickr/ Antti T. Nissinen
    Politics
    Get short URL
    16902

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has reaffirmed US support for Kosovo, the Balkan republic carved out of Serbia after a sustained NATO air campaign in 1998 and independent since 2008, the Department of State announced in a national day message to Kosovo.

    A Kosovo Albanian man sells flags in Pristina on February 16, 2011 in preparation for the third anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence
    © AFP 2016/ ARMEND NIMANI
    What's the Price of 'Falling in Love' With 'Independent Kosovo'?
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rex Tillerson has pledged to maintain US support for Kosovo to "succeed."

    "The United States remains committed to helping Kosovo succeed, and we will continue to work with its leaders and people in the pursuit of peace and prosperity," Tillerson said in the statement on Tuesday.

    Kosovo will celebrate its ninth anniversary of its independence on February 17, the statement noted.

    "The United States values its strong friendship with Kosovo based on mutual aspirations for stability, peace and prosperity for all of our citizens. We applaud the progress the people of Kosovo have made in developing democratic, multiethnic institutions," Tillerson added.

    The statement came amid renewed tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence in 2008.

    Kosovo was an autonomous province in Serbia, the latter being one of the six republics constituting Yugoslavia.

    Serbia has vowed not to recognize Kosovo as an independent state.

    Related:

    EU Support of Kosovo Won't Force Serbia Recognize its Independence - Belgrade
    Russia in Touch With Serbia Over Escalation With Kosovo - Foreign Ministry
    Reopening of Mitrovica Bridge Important for Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue - Mogherini
    Tags:
    support, Rex Tillerson, Serbia, Kosovo, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Igor R
      Kosovo's military base is one of the biggest hubs for drug distribution in Europe. Peace and prosperity everybody.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok