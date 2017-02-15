Register
    UN envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives to attend the first session of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 23, 2017.

    De Mistura Trying to Bring Parties Together Ahead of Syria Talks in Geneva

    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is actively working to bring parties closer together ahead of the Syrian talks in Geneva, including visiting capitals of stakeholders, a deputy spokesman for the secretary-general, Farhan Haq, told journalists.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, de Mistura confirmed to Sputnik that he would visit Moscow on February 16 and was planning to meet Russian ministers.

    "He [de Mistura] has visited a number of capitals trying to coordinate efforts as we proceed for the next round of talks," Haq said at a Tuesday briefing. "Prior to that [Geneva talks] he is going to do as much as he can to bring governments together in support of this process."

    U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference after a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    De Mistura Hopes Syrian Opposition Able to Form Delegations for Geneva Talks
    Haq said he could not immediately confirm the information regarding de Mistura's visit to Moscow.

    De Mistura’s spokeswoman Yara Sharif said on Monday that the intra-Syria talks in Geneva would officially start on February 23 while the delegations are due to arrive on February 20.

    Ahead of Geneva talks, Kazakh capital Astana will host the second round of Syrian talks on February 15-16.

    conflict, Syrian peace talks, Staffan de Mistura, Geneva
