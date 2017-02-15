De Mistura Trying to Bring Parties Together Ahead of Syria Talks in Geneva

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, de Mistura confirmed to Sputnik that he would visit Moscow on February 16 and was planning to meet Russian ministers.

"He [de Mistura] has visited a number of capitals trying to coordinate efforts as we proceed for the next round of talks," Haq said at a Tuesday briefing. "Prior to that [Geneva talks] he is going to do as much as he can to bring governments together in support of this process."

Haq said he could not immediately confirm the information regarding de Mistura's visit to Moscow.

De Mistura’s spokeswoman Yara Sharif said on Monday that the intra-Syria talks in Geneva would officially start on February 23 while the delegations are due to arrive on February 20.

Ahead of Geneva talks, Kazakh capital Astana will host the second round of Syrian talks on February 15-16.