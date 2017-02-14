Putin Sends Personal Message to Cyprus Leader on Further Development of Ties

ATHENS (Sputnik) — The message was conveyed by Chief Justice of Russia's Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev during his meeting with Anastasiades. Lebedev said after the meeting that Putin's message contained an intention to "further develop relations between the two countries," adding that Russian president also expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the agreements reached during Anastasiades's visit to Russia in February 2015.

Earlier in the day, Lebedev met with Cyprus Supreme Court President Myron Nicolatos to discuss issues concerning the function of the judicial power in the two countries. Lebedev pointed out that the countries sought to exchange databases on judicial expertise and court decisions in order to improve judicial cooperation.

He expressed confidence that "the relations between the judiciary systems of the two countries would be developing," while noting the close ties of Russia and Cyprus in other spheres.

During February 2015 meeting between Anastasiades and Putin, the two leaders signed multiple agreements, including a joint action plan for 2015-2017, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and the Russian Central Bank, an update of an existing military cooperation agreement, as well as a memorandum of understanding between the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency and its Russian counterpart, Invest in Russia.