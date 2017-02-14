SPD Likely to Outstrip Merkel's CDU in German Parliamentary Elections - Poll

BERLIN (Sputnik) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party (CDU) is expected to get 30 percent of the votes and falls one percentage point behind the SPD, the survey demonstrated.
The popularity of the SPD has increased by 10 percent over January and February, while, in late December, the same pollster said the party was expected to receive 20.5 percent of the votes.
The Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24. Germany's conservative parties agreed on February 6 to nominate Merkel as their candidate for chancellor. Schulz was nominated by the SPD on January 29, after the party's former leader Sigmar Gabriel announced his withdrawal from the race.
Germany will even take a Social Democrat over a Merkel.