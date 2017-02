MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is premature to comment on an anticipated reset or assess a trajectory in Russian-US relations ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"It is premature to talk about now. You know that the meeting is being worked out. It is not clear yet when and where this meeting can take place, there are no agreements on this point," Peskov told reporters.

He added that forecasting the course of Moscow's ties with Washington was also too early, given Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's anticipated meeting with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson this month.