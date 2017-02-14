Stay Out: Kremlin Warns Against Interference in Russia's Domestic Affairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow will not tolerate outside interference in its domestic affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday commenting on French claims of Russian meddling in its election campaign that he denied earlier.

"Official Moscow has never engaged in this, does not intend to engage in this in the future and is not going to put up when someone is trying to interfere in our own affairs from outside," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman recalled the recent US accusations of Russian meddling in the presidential elections.

"As we have said in the context of the Washington accusations back in the day, we could say [again] that there could be no talks of any official Moscow involvement in the attacks, regardless if they happened or not. Any accusations of the official Moscow's possible involvement are absurd, " he added.

On Monday, the general secretary of En Marche! party headed by French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron launched an unsubstantiated attack against the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency over alleged influence on the French "democratic life."