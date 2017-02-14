Register
11:29 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Kairat Abdrakhmanov

    Astana Talks on Syria Lay Groundwork for Geneva Talks - Kazakh Foreign Minister

    © Flickr/ The Official CTBTO Photostream
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 56 0 0

    Kazakhstan's foreign minister said that the upcoming two-day talks in Astana on monitoring the ceasefire in Syria serve as groundwork for the anticipated reconciliation negotiations in Geneva.

    Rebel spokesman Yehya al-Aridi speaks to the media during the second day of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 24, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Armed Syrian Opposition Yet to Be Invited to Feb. 15-16 Astana Talks - Member
    ASTANA (Sputnik) The upcoming two-day talks in Astana on monitoring the ceasefire in Syria serve as groundwork for the anticipated reconciliation negotiations in Geneva, Kazakhstan's foreign minister said Tuesday.

    "The Astana process is one of those realistically active and at the same time is a serious preparatory stage for the resumption of the Geneva talks," Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters.

    The UN special envoy for Syria has postponed the Geneva talks from February 8 to Monday, February 20.

    The upcoming talks in Astana are expected to adopt a document establishing a task force overseeing the nationwide ceasefire in Syria, foreign minister said.

    "According to the guarantor countries, they are gathering here to adopt a document on the creation of a task force to monitor the cessation of hostilities," Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters of the February 15-16 talks.

    The format of the latest meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana to discuss the consolidation of the ceasefire in Syria will likely be the same as in its previous iteration, Kazakhstan's foreign minister said.

    "By itself, the negotiation format provides for bilateral and multilateral [negotiations]… I think here the same format as in January 23-24 will be selected," Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters of the talks expected on Wednesday-Thursday.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Upcoming Astana Talks to Address Syria Truce - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
    US Delegation Invited to Talks Between Damascus, Syrian Opposition in Astana
    Astana Platform Not Substitute to Geneva Talks - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    reconciliation talks, Kazakhstan, Astana, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok