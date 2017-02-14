Astana Talks on Syria Lay Groundwork for Geneva Talks - Kazakh Foreign Minister

–

ASTANA (Sputnik)The upcoming two-day talks in Astana on monitoring the ceasefire in Syria serve as groundwork for the anticipated reconciliation negotiations in Geneva, Kazakhstan's foreign minister said Tuesday.

"The Astana process is one of those realistically active and at the same time is a serious preparatory stage for the resumption of the Geneva talks," Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters.

The UN special envoy for Syria has postponed the Geneva talks from February 8 to Monday, February 20.

The upcoming talks in Astana are expected to adopt a document establishing a task force overseeing the nationwide ceasefire in Syria, foreign minister said.

"According to the guarantor countries, they are gathering here to adopt a document on the creation of a task force to monitor the cessation of hostilities," Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters of the February 15-16 talks.

The format of the latest meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana to discuss the consolidation of the ceasefire in Syria will likely be the same as in its previous iteration, Kazakhstan's foreign minister said.

"By itself, the negotiation format provides for bilateral and multilateral [negotiations]… I think here the same format as in January 23-24 will be selected," Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters of the talks expected on Wednesday-Thursday.

