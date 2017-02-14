UN Security Council Condemns North Korea for Latest Ballistic Missile Test

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Pyongyang carried out tests in "grave violation" of the DPRK’s international obligations under six United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemn the most recent ballistic missile launches conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [North Korea] on 11 February 2017 and 19 October 2016," the statement said on Monday.

© AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB UN Condemns North Korea's Missile Launch, Calls for Denuclearization

On Sunday, Pyongyang confirmed that it had carried out a successful test of an intermediate-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile. Launched from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan, the missile was reported to have traveled about 480 km before plunging into the Sea of Japan.

North Korea's neighbors warned Pyongyang that they saw the latest missile launch as a provocation, and a violation of a UN Security Council resolution prohibiting it from carrying out ballistic missile tests.

US President Donald Trump said in a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday that North Korea is a problem that will be dealt with "strongly."