UN Security Council Condemns North Korea for Latest Ballistic Missile Test

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Pyongyang carried out tests in "grave violation" of the DPRK’s international obligations under six United Nations Security Council resolutions.
"The members of the Security Council strongly condemn the most recent ballistic missile launches conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [North Korea] on 11 February 2017 and 19 October 2016," the statement said on Monday.
North Korea's neighbors warned Pyongyang that they saw the latest missile launch as a provocation, and a violation of a UN Security Council resolution prohibiting it from carrying out ballistic missile tests.
US President Donald Trump said in a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday that North Korea is a problem that will be dealt with "strongly."
