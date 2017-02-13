Register
    Opposition protesters in the center of the Macedonian capital, Skopje

    Moscow Slams Media Attempt to Attribute Idea of Division of Macedonia to Lavrov

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Politics
    124930

    Western media attempt to attribute the idea of division of Macedonia between the neighboring countries to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is a "pure provocation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

    Hungarian-born US magnate and philanthropist George Soros attends an economic forum in Colombo on January 7, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    Ex-Macedonian PM Gruevski Accuses Soros, Foreign Actors of Creating Country's Political Crisis
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On February 9, the Macedonian edition of Germany's Deutsche Welle published an article about an idea of US congressman Dana Rohrabacher to divide Macedonia between the neighboring states. The article added, referring to Austrian newspaper Der Standard, that the similar proposal was voiced by Lavrov in 2015.

    "We noted an outrageous in its content article in the Macedonian edition of Deutsche Welle, attempting to ascribe to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the idea of division of the Republic of Macedonia… Lavrov has never done such statements, on the contrary, he strongly condemned such kind of speculations," the statement said.

    The ministry noted that the "provocative" article was issued in order to "undermine the Russia's image in the Balkan region and to inflame the situation in Macedonia."

    The political crisis in Macedonia began in 2015 as the opposition accused the ruling conservatives of intercepting telephone conversations of some 20,000 people, including police officers, judges, journalists and diplomats. It resulted in the agreement reached last year between the most influential parties in Macedonia, under which then Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski had to resign and the parliament was dissolved.

