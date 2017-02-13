Washington 'Committed to Friendship' With Serbia That It Bombed in 1999

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States stands committed to cooperation with Serbia to ensure stability and prosperity in the Balkans, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement on Monday.
"On this important occasion, we reiterate our commitment to further deepen the friendship between the United States and Serbia," the statement, in honor of Serbia’s national day, said.
The statement stressed the long history of friendship and cooperation between the two nations and Serbia’s efforts to promote economic reform, rule of law and improve relations in the region.
"By working together we can foster peace and prosperity throughout the Balkans," the statement said.
In 1999, NATO mercilessly bombed Serbia which was a part of Yugoslavia.
