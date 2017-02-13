Register
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers remarks on North Korea accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida U.S., February 11, 2017

    Abe: Trump Understands Japan's Plans to Solve Territorial Dispute With Russia

    Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that during his visit to the United States he brought to the attention of the US president Tokyo's plans to hold negotiations with Russia on the issue of the Kuril Islands.

    President Donald Trump welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe outside the West Wing of the White House
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he had secured understanding of US President Donald Trump of the importance of a dialogue with Russia for solving the territorial dispute between Moscow and Tokyo, media reported Monday.

    Abe told the BS Fuji television channel that during his visit to the United States he brought to the attention of the US president Tokyo's plans to hold negotiations with Russia in order to solve the territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands, according to the Kyodo news agency.

    The Japanese prime minister arrived in the United States on Thursday for his first meeting with US President Donald Trump.

    South Kurils
    The Kuril Islands are the subject of the long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan. Japan lays claim to Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. The territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.

    On December 15-16, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan to meet Abe, with the sides agreeing to start developing economic cooperation in the disputed area in order to create conditions for negotiations on a peace treaty between the countries.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      "Stay out of it, Mr Trump, as it is none of out business. If Russia and Japan cannot solve this territorial dispute, then neither can you." THEY have the primary interests in those rocks, the same kind of rocks that Taiwan and the Phillipines are settled on. If there are Japanese and Russians already living on the Kuril Islands, leave them alone and discover a way to subsidize their living there. Defend your own people.
