Abe: Trump Understands Japan's Plans to Solve Territorial Dispute With Russia

Abe told the BS Fuji television channel that during his visit to the United States he brought to the attention of the US president Tokyo's plans to hold negotiations with Russia in order to solve the territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands, according to the Kyodo news agency.
The Japanese prime minister arrived in the United States on Thursday for his first meeting with US President Donald Trump.
On December 15-16, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan to meet Abe, with the sides agreeing to start developing economic cooperation in the disputed area in order to create conditions for negotiations on a peace treaty between the countries.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Stay out of it, Mr Trump, as it is none of out business. If Russia and Japan cannot solve this territorial dispute, then neither can you." THEY have the primary interests in those rocks, the same kind of rocks that Taiwan and the Phillipines are settled on. If there are Japanese and Russians already living on the Kuril Islands, leave them alone and discover a way to subsidize their living there. Defend your own people.
marcanhalt