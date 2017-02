© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov Upcoming Astana Talks to Address Syria Truce - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syria's armed opposition delegation cannot confirm that it will attend ceasefire talks in Kazakhstan on February 15-16 because it has not yet been invited, member of the delegation Yahya Aridi told Sputnik.

"We still had no decision yesterday. Any invitation should of course be issued to the head of the delegation, but that did not happen," Aridi said Monday.

Mohammed Alloush, Jaysh al-Islam group member who led the previous armed opposition delegation in Astana last month, said of Sunday he heard the Kazakh Foreign Ministry issue a statement announcing the date, but did not receive an invitation.