Russia Hopes for Close Cooperation With Trump on Fighting 'Absolute Evil'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia hopes for close cooperation with the administration of US President Donald Trump on fighting terrorism in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"It is from the position of anti-terrorism that we expect to establish close cooperation on Syria, much more effective [than under Barack Obama], with the administration of Donald Trump, considering his absolutely unambiguous approaches to terrorism as absolute evil," Lavrov told reporters.

© Flickr/ Day Donaldson Trump-Putin Alliance 'Spells Doom' for Daesh and Sykes-Picot in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.