UN Security Council to Call Urgent Meeting on North Korea Missile Test on Monday

The meeting was reportedly requested by South Korea, Japan and the United States after the North said the live-fire test of its Pukguksong-2 missile was a success.
North Korea’s neighbors warned Pyongyang they considered the launch a provocation and a violation of the UNSC resolution, which prohibits it from carrying out ballistic missile tests.
North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months as well as its fifth and biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from the United Nations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)