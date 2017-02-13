UN Security Council to Call Urgent Meeting on North Korea Missile Test on Monday

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY US, Japan, South Korea Request Urgent UN Security Council Meeting on DPRK Missile Test

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The closed-door consultations will follow a Ukraine-initiated debate on how to protect critically important infrastructure assets in war zones.

The meeting was reportedly requested by South Korea, Japan and the United States after the North said the live-fire test of its Pukguksong-2 missile was a success.

North Korea’s neighbors warned Pyongyang they considered the launch a provocation and a violation of the UNSC resolution, which prohibits it from carrying out ballistic missile tests.

North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months as well as its fifth and biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from the United Nations.