Peruvian President Urges Trump to Consider Deporting Fugitive ex-Leader Toledo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kuczynski and Trump held a phone conversation earlier on Sunday where they touched upon the possible deportation of Alejandro Toledo, sources at Peru's Foreign Ministry told the national news agency Andina.
The former Peruvian president is believed to be hiding in the United States. He is wanted in his home country on corruption charges for taking $20 million in bribes in 2001-2006.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Toledo is here in the US, hiding out because he took a bribe? Hell, if that is the case we could send half of New York back to where they came from, since the end of WWI for all kinds of corruption charges. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete MAYBE, he was U.S puppet that failed?
