US, Japan, S Korea Request Urgent UN SC Meeting on DPRK Missile Test

The official has also said that the United States expects a meeting to take place on Monday.
North Korea launched a missile earlier from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan. The ballistic missile travelled several hundreds of miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone. DPRK government has declared the launch successful.
North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the missile was nuclear-capable and could engage in evasive manoeuvres.
The ballistic missile test fire led to protests from the country’s closest neighbours, Japan and South Korea, both stating that Pyongyang’s actions were in breach of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
North Korea has conducted several missile launches in the past months, including its biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from international community.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete D-day is getting closer for North Korea me thinks..... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete HappyGilbert02 ...have you got any idea how big North Korea's military is? its huge he is a link look it up you may think differently after that. www.globalfirepower.com/country-military-strength-detail.asp?country_id=north%20korea Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete After seeing what happened to Libya, Irak and possibly soon to be Iran, who could blame NK for doing what they are doing. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, But, is or is not North Korea supported by Israel? That is the quid, in my ignorant opinion.
HappyGilbert02
ivanwa88
jc
The danger to the world is USA.
elsa.zardiniin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)