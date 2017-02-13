US, Japan, S Korea Request Urgent UN SC Meeting on DPRK Missile Test

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais US, Japanese Leaders Deliver Joint Statement After North Korean Missile Launch

The United States, Japan and South Korea have requested an urgent United Nations Security Council consultations on North Korean Sunday's ballistic missile test fire, Reuters reported citing an official in the US mission to the United Nations.

The official has also said that the United States expects a meeting to take place on Monday.

North Korea launched a missile earlier from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan. The ballistic missile travelled several hundreds of miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone. DPRK government has declared the launch successful.

North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the missile was nuclear-capable and could engage in evasive manoeuvres.

The ballistic missile test fire led to protests from the country’s closest neighbours, Japan and South Korea, both stating that Pyongyang’s actions were in breach of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

North Korea has conducted several missile launches in the past months, including its biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from international community.