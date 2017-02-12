Riyadh Acting in Syria Only as Part of US-Led Coalition - Saudi Foreign Minister

© REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse Saudi-Backed Syrian Opposition Delegation to Geneva Will Include Militants

DUBAI (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia is coordinating its actions in Syria with the US-led international coalition against the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) jihadist group, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said Sunday.

"In Syria, Saudi Arabia is not taking action alone. It is acting only within the international coalition," Jubeir said at a joint press conference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Riyadh.

The foreign minister added that Saudi Arabia would further support the moderate Syrian opposition as part of the coalition.

Jubeir expressed hope that the upcoming round of Geneva talks on February 20 will finally lead to political settlement of the Syrian conflict.

© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Saudis Offered Me a Bribe to Abandon Syrian Government, MP Tells Sputnik

The civil war in Syria with the government troops fighting numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations such as the IS, outlawed in Russia, has been lasting for about six years.

The international community, including the United Nations, has repeatedly made attempts to settle the Syrian civil war by diplomatic means. Within the framework of these efforts several rounds of talks in Geneva took place, with the most recent one on April 13-27.