Riyadh Acting in Syria Only as Part of US-Led Coalition - Saudi Foreign Minister

"In Syria, Saudi Arabia is not taking action alone. It is acting only within the international coalition," Jubeir said at a joint press conference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Riyadh.
The foreign minister added that Saudi Arabia would further support the moderate Syrian opposition as part of the coalition.
Jubeir expressed hope that the upcoming round of Geneva talks on February 20 will finally lead to political settlement of the Syrian conflict.
The international community, including the United Nations, has repeatedly made attempts to settle the Syrian civil war by diplomatic means. Within the framework of these efforts several rounds of talks in Geneva took place, with the most recent one on April 13-27.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nice way of backstabbing the US: "See, we are only, and only, taking orders from the US, so blame them, not us, for the Army of Terrorists". Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He means illegal inernational coalition of head-choppers and western values.
elsa.zardini
kooka