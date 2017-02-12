UK Labour Party Secretly Looking for Candidate to Replace Corbyn

According to the documents, the party’s pollster BMG Research had organized a focus group that tested two increasingly popular lawmakers from the party — Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner and Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Hall — for potential succeeding Corbyn. The two were reportedly considered as the most likely candidates for leading the party.
The focus group's test showed that Corbyn himself was seen as "boring" and that the Labour leader "looks like a scruffy school kid", the documents, cited by the media, said.
After the Brexit referendum in June 2016, members of the Labour Party, which had called on the UK citizens to vote for remaining in the EU, have already tried to issue a motion of no confidence in their leader, but Corbyn managed to win.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The Little Baldricks of the Petit Bourgeoisie! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Tony "The Thug" Blair's followers are still busily at it, trying to unseat a decent man.
Jonathan Ferguson
JOHN CHUCKMAN
It's been a close to non-stop and often shabby effort since the beginning.
The simple fact is Britain's Israel Lobby dislikes Corbyn.
Acolytes of Tony Blair are the kind of folks they embrace.