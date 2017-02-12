UK Labour Party Secretly Looking for Candidate to Replace Corbyn

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Labour Party's members are working on a secret plan to find a replacement for their leader Jeremy Corbyn due to the rapid decrease in Corbyn’s popularity, the Sunday Times reported, citing documents in its possession.

According to the documents, the party’s pollster BMG Research had organized a focus group that tested two increasingly popular lawmakers from the party — Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner and Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Hall — for potential succeeding Corbyn. The two were reportedly considered as the most likely candidates for leading the party.

The focus group's test showed that Corbyn himself was seen as "boring" and that the Labour leader "looks like a scruffy school kid", the documents, cited by the media, said.

According to the research, Corbyn turned out to be the least popular party leader in the United Kingdom, outrunning in unpopularity the leader of the UK Indepence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttal, Scottish National Party’s Nicola Sturgeon, the country’s Prime Minister and Conservative leader Theresa May, as well as leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron.

After the Brexit referendum in June 2016, members of the Labour Party, which had called on the UK citizens to vote for remaining in the EU, have already tried to issue a motion of no confidence in their leader, but Corbyn managed to win.