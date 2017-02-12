Syria Opposition Delegation Head Says Not Received Invite to New Round Yet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mohammed Alloush, the head of armed Syrian opposition at the Astana settlement talks, told Sputnik on Sunday that he had not yet received an invitation to participate in the new Syria settlement meeting in the Kazakh capital.
"We have only heard a statement, but we have not received any invitations," Alloush representing the Jaysh al-Islam group said.
The peace talks between the Syrian government and armed opposition groups were held in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana on January 23-24. The Astana meeting was brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey.
