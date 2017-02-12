Syria Opposition Delegation Head Says Not Received Invite to New Round Yet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mohammed Alloush, the head of armed Syrian opposition at the Astana settlement talks, told Sputnik on Sunday that he had not yet received an invitation to participate in the new Syria settlement meeting in the Kazakh capital.

© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI Mohammed Sabra to Be Syrian Opposition Delegation's Chief Negotiator in Geneva

On Saturday, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the delegations of Damascus, Syrian armed opposition, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and representatives of Jordan and the United States were invited to the next meeting on Syrian settlement to be held in Astana on February 15-16.

"We have only heard a statement, but we have not received any invitations," Alloush representing the Jaysh al-Islam group said.

The peace talks between the Syrian government and armed opposition groups were held in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana on January 23-24. The Astana meeting was brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey.