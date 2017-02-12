Register
    High Negotiations Committee (HNC) members take part in a press briefing on March 22, 2016 in Geneva following a meeting of the HCN with UN Syria envoy during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva

    HNC Adds Cairo Platform Member to Opposition Delegation Without Coordination

    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Firas Khalidi, a member of moderate Syrian opposition Cairo platform said that the Cairo group would like to settle the question of inclusion of the Cairo group in the list of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegates for the February 20 intra-Syrian talks.

    U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura leaves after a news conference after a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Kurds to Be Included in Joint Opposition Delegation at Geneva Talks - HNC Spokesman
    CAIRO (Sputnik) — The Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) included a member of Cairo group in its list of the delegates for the February 20 settlement talks in Geneva without consulting the group itself first, a member of moderate Syrian opposition Cairo platform told Sputnik on Sunday.

    Earlier in the day, the Riyadh-backed HNC announced the final composition of the delegation, which includes 11 opposition politicians and 10 representatives of armed groups.

    "Khaled Mhameed is a member of Cairo group, but he attended the forum in Riyadh as a private party, the Riyadh group cannot [make] our representative [attend] without consulting us," Firas Khalidi said.

    Poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad
    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Saudi-Backed HNC Says if Syrian Opposition Groups 'Echo What Assad Wants', They Are His Backers
    Khalidi added that the Cairo group would like to settle this question at the meeting of all opposition groups, but the Riyadh group had not responded to that initiative.

    "They present themselves as the only official representatives [of the opposition]," Khalisi said.

    Mhameed confirmed to Sputnik that he was on the list of Riyadh group's delegates, said he would go as a private party and urged the HNC to reach out to Cairo to choose an official representative of the group.

