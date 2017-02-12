HNC Adds Cairo Platform Member to Opposition Delegation Without Coordination

Earlier in the day, the Riyadh-backed HNC announced the final composition of the delegation, which includes 11 opposition politicians and 10 representatives of armed groups.
"Khaled Mhameed is a member of Cairo group, but he attended the forum in Riyadh as a private party, the Riyadh group cannot [make] our representative [attend] without consulting us," Firas Khalidi said.
"They present themselves as the only official representatives [of the opposition]," Khalisi said.
Mhameed confirmed to Sputnik that he was on the list of Riyadh group's delegates, said he would go as a private party and urged the HNC to reach out to Cairo to choose an official representative of the group.
All comments
Show new comments (0)