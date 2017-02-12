Register
12:28 GMT +312 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The plenary hall of the German house of Parliament Bundestag is pictured in preparation for the upcoming presidential elections during the Federal Assembly in Berlin, Germany

    How Does Germany Elect Its President?

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 11710

    The German parliament will elect a new president on Sunday, with former Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier favored to succeed Joachim Gauck, a former Lutheran pastor.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The federal president is the head of state in Germany. He or she is elected without debate by the Federal Convention specially convened for this purpose, under the 1949 German Constitution.

    Candidates must be German nationals, at least 40 years old and eligible to vote in elections to the federal parliament, the Bundestag. The term of office is five years. Reelection for a consecutive term is permitted only once.

    German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Most Germans Expect Steinmeier to Fare Well as President
    The national constitution prohibits the federal president from being a member of the government or of a legislative body of the federation or of a state, holding any other salaried office, or engaging in any trade or profession, or belonging to the management or supervisory board of any enterprise conducted for profit.

    The Federal Convention consists of members of the Bundestag and an equal number of members elected by the parliaments of the lands on the basis of proportional representation.

    The Federal Assembly is convened no later than 30 days before the expiry of the incumbent president’s term, and in case of an early termination of his powers, no later than 30 days after the end of his term of office. It is convened by the president of the Bundestag.

    The 1959 Presidential Election Act stipulates that any member of the Federal Convention can submit a nomination of their presidential candidate in writing to the president of the Bundestag. New nominations can be made for the second and third rounds of voting.

    German Vice Chancellor and new Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (L) and former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier are pictured on January 27, 2017 at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin
    © AFP 2016/ Tobias SCHWARZ
    New German FM Presents Continuity for Russia As Steinmeier Heads for Presidency
    The proposals should include only the information required to characterize the nominee. It is mandatory to enclose a written consent of the person nominated for the post of president.

    The Presidium of the Convention verifies that the nomination complies with the law. The Federal Convention takes decisions to reject nominations.

    The voting is held using sealed official ballots. A ballot paper containing a name of a candidate who has not been officially approved for the elections will be considered invalid.

    To be elected, a candidate must win the support of the majority of members of the Federal Convention. If no candidate receives the majority of votes, a second round vote is organized on the two candidates who have the most votes.

    The president of the Bundestag informs the elected person about election results and allows them two days to give their agreement to take the post. If the elected candidate fails to submit the confirmation during this period, the candidacy is considered rejected.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, talk as they pose for the media during a New Year's reception of German President Joachim Gauck at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Germany Picks President, Anxious Merkel 'Sidelines' Potential Threat Steinmeier
    The president of the Bundestag declares the Federal Convention closed after the elected person gives consent to accept the post.

    The new federal president takes office when their predecessor’s term of office expires, but not before the president of the Bundestag receives the winner’s consent to take office.

    On assuming office, the federal president takes an oath before the assembled members of the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, the chamber of the national parliament representing states.

    Related:

    German Foreign Minister Steinmeier Confirms Resignation
    Steinmeier: Russia’s Role in Syria Ensures Its Importance as Political Player
    German President Gauck Names Gabriel New Foreign Minister, Relieves Steinmeier
    Former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
    Tags:
    Bundesrat, Bundestag, Joachim Gauck, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok