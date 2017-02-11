Register
    Minnesota Senator Al Franken

    Republicans Secretly Worry Trump 'Not Right, Mentally' - Senator Al Franken

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Politics
    1858729

    US Senator Al Franken said February 10 that Republican senators are secretly afraid that the new US president is actually "not right, mentally."

    "And then some are harsher," he continued.

    Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Trump Travel Ban Could Help Daesh to Recruit New Members - Ex-Intel Chief

    Franken, a Democrat, says he speaks with Republican senators privately, and that some are very concerned about President Donald Trump's actions and even his mental state.

    "I haven't heard a lot of good things and I've heard great concern about his temperament," he told Bill Maher on the show Real Time.

    Franken also joked that because Republicans now control the US Congress, an impeachment of the new president — a lawsuit has been filed that alleges the president is in violation of the constitution because his businesses receive payments from foreign governments — is "months and months away."

    "I know everybody wants a quick fix on this," he said, "but this is going to be a bit of a marathon."

    However, the Democrat said "this week has been incredibly encouraging," with hundreds of people showing up for town halls and making their voices heard. "There's a tremendous amount of energy and I want to encourage people to keep that up. It really helps," the Minnesota senator said.

    Republicans Jason Chaffetz of Utah and Diane Black of Tennessee were both shouted down at town hall meetings with their constituents, often about concerns the president will get rid of the Affordable Care Act enacted by his predecessor and leave them without health insurance.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    White House Refutes Allegations Made by Investigators on Corroborating Certain Statements From Trump Dossier

    "It works, we got hundreds of thousands of calls about Betsy DeVos at the Senate and that makes a difference," Franken said. "She is on notice now, and she's not going to be able to do a lot of the things that I think she wanted to do because of that. What you people do makes a huge difference."

    Franken also said the president "has got to stop" saying millions of people voted illegally in the last election, given that there is no actual evidence of his claim. "It's very disturbing," he said. 

    "This is very, very, very disturbing, that the president has a habit of either imagining things or making stuff up. That's really outside the norm of not just presidents, but of human beings," Franken concluded. 

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      This has gone too far. Al Franken is a disgrace to the US Congress. One of many. I shudder in horror to think of the world Al Franken would force upon the US if he could.
    • Reply
      avatar
      elsa.zardini
      Yeah. Wait until de 60,000,000 gun owners in the US, plus many millions deplorables all over the world, all pro-Trump, act. The swamp will indeed be drained and a huge crater will be the only thing left at the "swamp". Being myself a very peaceful person, I see this coming, much sooner than later. So be it. Actions not words, that is what Americans are up to.
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Trump's experience doesn't fit the job and is feeling crushed by the learning curve. Obama just blew it off watching TV sports.
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      This is pure liberal totalitarianism and shows how destructive this hubristic ideology of power has become. The liberal ideal of the uni-polar world is now focusing on destroying the Republic. The globalist cabal is corroding America just as the Roman Republic was strangled by the neocons and degenerate patrician oligarchs of its day. It's no accident that the globalists portray President Trump as a deranged latter day Nero when he's the exact opposite- the realist leader of those who constitue the very backbone of the state.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Franken thinks that two men sodomizing each other is a protected right. And he thinks Trump is crazy?
    • Reply
      avatar
      elsa.zardini
      So, just as an example of what I said above, why would the people (we, the people) in the US accept this, below, coming from CNN, nonetheless:

      NATO total: US 900.5 Billion
      US: US 650 Billion.

      money.cnn.com/2016/07/08/news/nato-summit-spending-countries

      Meaning exactly what the Trump Administration has been saying here and there. Why the US has to pay for 75% of NATO expenditures?
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Franken also said the president "has got to stop" saying millions of people voted illegally in the last election, given that there is no actual evidence of his claim. "It's very disturbing," he said.

      Now I have heard it all "Frankenstein" thinks Trump makes things up but Hillary was as sane as a rat in a bottle.
      Obama was seen on main stream media telling illegals they could and should vote for there own survival. The main pocket of illegals is in California estimated at 10-12 million and conveniently California has the most liberal registration to vote in the US.

      Frankenstein should be chained in a dungeon forever.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      by definition no politician is a healthy individual psychologically. franken (along with many others and their actions) proves the point.
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The real question is WHY these jews, ALL of them are after Trump? He must be of God if the entire synagogue of satan is after him like a Son of man.
    • Reply
      avatar
      elsa.zardiniin reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
      Drain the swamp, Exactly, exactly.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Of the small number of states that Hillary won representing about 20% all had close or very close margins except California that had a 2.9 million margin which took her past Trumps total vote.
      Frankenstein knows there is an executive order by Trump to investigate Californian illegal votes, his comments are in breach of a number of serious protocols he should be stood down from Congress and asked to resign his behaviour is nothing short of 'monstrous'.
    • Reply
      playnice
      The Soros bought and paid for or brainwashed protestors showing up to shout down their representatives are the minority. Any coup suggested by the likes of Franken (comedian by trade) will see a real turnout of people. Being opposed to the New World Order is no a mental health issue--it's a sure sign of an acute thinker!
    • Reply
      avatar
      elsa.zardiniin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, It is not States not even Counties. Hillary "won" due to few, extremely few, districts in two cities: New York and Los Angeles. Sounds familiar?
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      elsa.zardini good to know went to link total NATO spend is 900 of which US contributes 650 B plus it spends another 650 B on its own forces for a total military spend of 1.3 Trillion each year!!? i2.cdn.turner.com/money/dam/assets/160415172159-nato-gdp-1-780x439.jpg

      Interestingly Poland is the only nation to match 2% of GDP however it receives 8,444 million from the EU every year what a corrupt BS game which allows it to pay NATO?
      UK not listed pays 14,350 million which ends this year and if France pulls out its 60 Billion which is surprisingly 20 Billion more than the powerhouse Germany pays??? no wonder the US fined them 20 Billion recently over mortgage scandal its just 'ringa ringa rosy' going on.
