Republicans Secretly Worry Trump 'Not Right, Mentally' - Senator Al Franken

"And then some are harsher," he continued.
Franken, a Democrat, says he speaks with Republican senators privately, and that some are very concerned about President Donald Trump's actions and even his mental state.
"I haven't heard a lot of good things and I've heard great concern about his temperament," he told Bill Maher on the show Real Time.
Franken also joked that because Republicans now control the US Congress, an impeachment of the new president — a lawsuit has been filed that alleges the president is in violation of the constitution because his businesses receive payments from foreign governments — is "months and months away."
"I know everybody wants a quick fix on this," he said, "but this is going to be a bit of a marathon."
However, the Democrat said "this week has been incredibly encouraging," with hundreds of people showing up for town halls and making their voices heard. "There's a tremendous amount of energy and I want to encourage people to keep that up. It really helps," the Minnesota senator said.
Republicans Jason Chaffetz of Utah and Diane Black of Tennessee were both shouted down at town hall meetings with their constituents, often about concerns the president will get rid of the Affordable Care Act enacted by his predecessor and leave them without health insurance.
"It works, we got hundreds of thousands of calls about Betsy DeVos at the Senate and that makes a difference," Franken said. "She is on notice now, and she's not going to be able to do a lot of the things that I think she wanted to do because of that. What you people do makes a huge difference."
Franken also said the president "has got to stop" saying millions of people voted illegally in the last election, given that there is no actual evidence of his claim. "It's very disturbing," he said.
"This is very, very, very disturbing, that the president has a habit of either imagining things or making stuff up. That's really outside the norm of not just presidents, but of human beings," Franken concluded.
Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete This has gone too far. Al Franken is a disgrace to the US Congress. One of many. I shudder in horror to think of the world Al Franken would force upon the US if he could. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yeah. Wait until de 60,000,000 gun owners in the US, plus many millions deplorables all over the world, all pro-Trump, act. The swamp will indeed be drained and a huge crater will be the only thing left at the "swamp". Being myself a very peaceful person, I see this coming, much sooner than later. So be it. Actions not words, that is what Americans are up to. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Trump's experience doesn't fit the job and is feeling crushed by the learning curve. Obama just blew it off watching TV sports. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete This is pure liberal totalitarianism and shows how destructive this hubristic ideology of power has become. The liberal ideal of the uni-polar world is now focusing on destroying the Republic. The globalist cabal is corroding America just as the Roman Republic was strangled by the neocons and degenerate patrician oligarchs of its day. It's no accident that the globalists portray President Trump as a deranged latter day Nero when he's the exact opposite- the realist leader of those who constitue the very backbone of the state. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Franken thinks that two men sodomizing each other is a protected right. And he thinks Trump is crazy? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So, just as an example of what I said above, why would the people (we, the people) in the US accept this, below, coming from CNN, nonetheless: Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Franken also said the president "has got to stop" saying millions of people voted illegally in the last election, given that there is no actual evidence of his claim. "It's very disturbing," he said. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete by definition no politician is a healthy individual psychologically. franken (along with many others and their actions) proves the point. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The real question is WHY these jews, ALL of them are after Trump? He must be of God if the entire synagogue of satan is after him like a Son of man. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Drain the swamp, Exactly, exactly. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Of the small number of states that Hillary won representing about 20% all had close or very close margins except California that had a 2.9 million margin which took her past Trumps total vote. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete The Soros bought and paid for or brainwashed protestors showing up to shout down their representatives are the minority. Any coup suggested by the likes of Franken (comedian by trade) will see a real turnout of people. Being opposed to the New World Order is no a mental health issue--it's a sure sign of an acute thinker! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, It is not States not even Counties. Hillary "won" due to few, extremely few, districts in two cities: New York and Los Angeles. Sounds familiar? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete elsa.zardini good to know went to link total NATO spend is 900 of which US contributes 650 B plus it spends another 650 B on its own forces for a total military spend of 1.3 Trillion each year!!? i2.cdn.turner.com/money/dam/assets/160415172159-nato-gdp-1-780x439.jpg
jas
elsa.zardini
AnomicDust
Angus Gallagher
jas
elsa.zardini
NATO total: US 900.5 Billion
US: US 650 Billion.
money.cnn.com/2016/07/08/news/nato-summit-spending-countries
Meaning exactly what the Trump Administration has been saying here and there. Why the US has to pay for 75% of NATO expenditures?
ivanwa88
Now I have heard it all "Frankenstein" thinks Trump makes things up but Hillary was as sane as a rat in a bottle.
Obama was seen on main stream media telling illegals they could and should vote for there own survival. The main pocket of illegals is in California estimated at 10-12 million and conveniently California has the most liberal registration to vote in the US.
Frankenstein should be chained in a dungeon forever.
michael
Drain the swamp
elsa.zardiniin reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
ivanwa88
Frankenstein knows there is an executive order by Trump to investigate Californian illegal votes, his comments are in breach of a number of serious protocols he should be stood down from Congress and asked to resign his behaviour is nothing short of 'monstrous'.
playnice
elsa.zardiniin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
ivanwa88
Interestingly Poland is the only nation to match 2% of GDP however it receives 8,444 million from the EU every year what a corrupt BS game which allows it to pay NATO?
UK not listed pays 14,350 million which ends this year and if France pulls out its 60 Billion which is surprisingly 20 Billion more than the powerhouse Germany pays??? no wonder the US fined them 20 Billion recently over mortgage scandal its just 'ringa ringa rosy' going on.