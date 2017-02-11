Armenia to Continue Allied Relations With Russia, Dialogue With US, EU

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the country's ruling party discussed the election program, which also covers the issues of international relations. The final version of the program is expected to be published on Wednesday or Thursday.

"Armenia will continue allied relations with Russia in the framework CSTO and will continue further the dialogue with the United States, the European Union, neighboring countries," Sharmazanov told journalists.

© AFP 2016/ KAREN MINASYAN Russian-Armenian Joint Forces Aimed at Repulsing of Foreign Aggression

The parliamentary election in Armenia is set to be held on April 2.

Armenia is part of the the CSTO, a military alliance, which also comprises comprising Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The country is also participating in different EU cooperation programs in the framework of the Eastern Partnership.