Slovenian President Mediating 'Strategically Important' EU-Russia Thaw

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pahor said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Slovenia, despite being a member both of the European Union and NATO, did everything possible to continue open dialogue with Russia and to look for mutually acceptable solutions "for the relation between Russia and the EU to improve."

"For me it is especially significant that [Pahor] took on this role to tell other EU member states the idea that cooperation with Russia is necessary and strategically important for the development of the European Union. I admire his initiatives and I think that he will succeed on this journey," Zidan said.

On Friday, Pahor arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit, at the invitation of Putin.

Zidan said that he had intention to invite his Russian counterpart Alexander Tkachev as well as Russia's Minister of Natural Resources Sergei Donskoy to Slovenia to discuss ways to develop cooperation for the welfare of the peoples of both countries.

"After arriving home, I intend to write thankful letters to the minister of agriculture of Russia and the minister of natural resources and environment of Russia. I want to invite both of them to Slovenia as my guests to jointly seek greater cooperation… for the sake of well-being of the people of Russia and Slovenia," Zidan, who also serves as the Slovenian deputy prime minister, said.

Zidan stressed that the meetings he had with the Russian officials once again confirmed that cooperation between the two countries is strategic.

"I am very glad that we signed the memorandum of cooperation with the minister of natural resources and environment in the field of forestry. This will lead to cooperation on forests protection, the use of new technologies, as well as in the fight against pests that destroy forests," Zidan added.