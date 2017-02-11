Saudi-Backed Syrian Opposition Delegation to Geneva Will Include Militants

© AFP 2016/ MOHAMED ABDULLAH Situation in Syria's East Ghouta May Threaten Geneva Peace Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hariri added that he was appointed to head the delegation to the talks, scheduled to resume on February 20, however he had not received official confirmation of the appointment so far.

"The delegation will be formed of 20 people, 10 will represent politicians and 10 others armed groups," Hariri said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has repeatedly stated the opposition must be represented in a credible manner at intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva, and warned that he would have to personally form the opposition delegation if the Syrians failed to do so on their own.

Earlier, spokesman of the HNC Salem Meslet schooled de Mistura over his proposal, calling it an "intervention."