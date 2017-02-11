US Delegation Invited to Talks Between Damascus, Syrian Opposition in Astana

"The capital city of Kazakhstan will host another high-level meeting as part of the Astana Process on Syria on February 15-16, 2017… Also invited to the meeting in Astana are delegations of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Syrian armed opposition, and the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, as well as the representatives of the US as observers," the statement said.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the next round of Astana talks on Syria settlement will take place on February 15-16.
