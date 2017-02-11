Register
15:13 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Netherlands' soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017

    Major Reason Why 'Europe Needs NATO' and Russia Has Nothing to Do With It

    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 28830

    The North Atlantic Alliance could be viewed as an instrument which brought European nations together to overcome the burden of the past, Professor Horst Teltschik, who served as national security advisor to Chancellor Helmut Kohl, told Sputnik Germany, adding that the bloc should not necessarily be seen as a means targeted against someone else.

    "Germany is the reason why we need NATO. We are located at the center of Europe. We are the largest country and the leading economic power [on the continent]. If you take a look at history, you will understand that other nations have not forgotten it. It is easier for our neighbors, including Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Demark and Poland, to live with us if we are part of a single union. NATO should not always be viewed as an instrument targeted against someone. It can be viewed as an alliance which has brought us together," he explained.

    NATO's Chairman of the Military Committee, Czech Gen. Petr Pavel, rear center left, opens a meeting of NATO's Military Committee at NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    'NATO Europe' Feeling Pretty Comfy Under America's Security Wing
    Russian officials have been concerned with NATO's recent activities which have largely focused on increasing the bloc's military presence in Eastern Europe, the Baltics and the Black Sea region. In addition, the alliance has boosted defense spending and has conducted more war-games in regions bordering Russia. These activities have led to additional challenges in NATO's relations with Moscow, putting bilateral relationship into deep freeze in the wake of the coup in Ukraine.

    Teltschik, who headed the Munich Security Conference, acknowledged that the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) has not been used as often as it should be. He also said that there were positive bilateral initiatives, including trust building and disarmament measures, but not much has been done to enhance them and build on them in the last two decades and a half.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 43rd Munich Conference on Security Policy held at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    As Relevant as Ever: Why Trump Needs to Take Putin's 2007 Munich Speech to Heart
    Recent tensions between the West and Russia have sometimes been described as Cold War 2.0, but Teltschik dismissed this assessment, saying that he "witnessed the Cold War. This is heaven when compared to it."

    United States President Donald Trump has been critical of NATO and those of its members who spend less than 2 percent on defense. The outspoken leader has recently expressed his "strong support" for the alliance, but has called it "obsolete" for failing to deal with the threat of terrorism.

    Trump also said that his administration would try to improve relations with Russia, but Teltschik was doubtful that the US president will limit NATO's recent buildup.

    "Trump wants NATO members to spend more on defense. NATO forces have been deployed close to Russia's borders. Moscow is likely to respond in kind," he said. "Will it enhance security? I doubt it. … I am convinced that the issue could only be solved through cooperation."

    Teltschik, also said that European nations need to devise their own strategy to deal with Russia, without closely following what US leadership says or does.

    "We, Europeans, need to understand what we want right now. We need our own agenda. There is no need to keep an eye on what Washington says. This refers to Europe's relations with Russia among other things," he noted.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump's Administration 'Leaning' to Back Montenegro's NATO Accession
    Italian Bill on Vetting of NATO Nukes Deployment Aims to Reduce Nuclear Threat
    'Response to NATO': What Forced Russia to Conduct Snap Check of Aerospace Forces
    Moscow Forced to Respond as NATO 'Deployed Hundreds of Bases Around Russia'
    Tags:
    military deployment, defense spending, military buildup, NATO buildup, NATO, Horst Teltschik, Donald Trump, Germany, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok