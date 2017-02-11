Kurds to Be Included in Joint Opposition Delegation at Geneva Talks - HNC

© AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Russia Promoting Syrian Government-Kurds Dialogue Establishment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Muslet added that the delegation would consist of 20 negotiators and 20 advisers, but did not name the possible candidates.

"Kurds will be represented in the opposition delegation… Delegation in Geneva will represent the whole spectrum of Syrian opposition," Muslet said on Al Hadath broadcaster.

The opposition launched negotiation on Friday in the Saudi capital of Riyadh to form a united Syrian opposition after UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura promised to personally form the opposition delegation, if the Syrians fail to do so on their own.

The UN-brokered inter-Syrian negotiations are scheduled to resume on February 20 in Geneva.

Kurds did not attend the latest round of Geneva talks, which took place in February 2016, since Turkey and Syrian opposition have refused to allow them join the discussions. Russia has repeatedly urged the participating sides in the intra-Syrian talks to involve Kurdish representatives in the settlement process.