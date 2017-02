© AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN Turkish Referendum on Presidential Powers 'Road Map for Century'

ANKARA (Sputnik) — In January, the Turkish parliament approved a batch of constitutional amendments that would boost presidential powers, including granting the president the ability to appoint some top judges and declare a state of emergency.

"The referendum on a package of constitutional changes is scheduled for April 16," the YSK said.

Earlier in February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the package of constitutional amendments.

The move has been criticized by opposition parties as an attempt by the president to grab power, but Prime Minister Binali Yildirim argued the vote would ultimately put more power into the hands of the people who pick their government and president.