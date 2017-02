© Flickr/ World Economic Forum Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Says Huge Foreign Investments Expected Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that that the date would be settled right after the formation of the new cabinet.

"The visit of Mr. Medvedev to Morocco is expected this year. There is no specific date, because there is no government [in Morocco]," Lecheheb said.

The African nation has no government since the parliamentary election in October 2016, because the negotiations between the country's political parties had come to a standstill.