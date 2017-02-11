UN Officials Call for Response to Refugee Flows From Libya - IOM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement added that the UN officials had also called for international solidarity in order to address the crisis situation both in Libya and welcomed the initiatives aimed at protection of migrants' human rights.

"The Director-General of the International Organization for Migration William Lacy Swing, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Martin Kobler met today in Geneva to underscore the need for a comprehensive approach to address the situation of migrants and refugees in Libya as well as to assist the hundreds of thousands of Libyans displaced and impacted by the crisis," the statement said on Friday.

During the recent years, hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees from the Middle East and North Africa crossed into Europe seeking asylum in wealthy EU member states. Many of them use the so-called Central Mediterranean route leading from Libya to Italy and Malta.