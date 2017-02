WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani should be careful in making comments that appear to threaten other nations, President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One, according to a pool report.

"He better be careful," Trump said on Friday, when asked about his reaction to Rouhani’s remarks earlier in the day that any nation threatening Iran would "regret" it.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of thousands of Iranians came out on the streets to mark the 38th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran.

During his address to the demonstrators, Rouhani warned foreign forces against the use of the "language of threats" against the Islamic Republic.