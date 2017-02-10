Register
00:03 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini

    EU to Remain United on Anti-Russia Sanctions, Hopes US to Be United as Well

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Politics
    Get short URL
    315106

    EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the European Union will remain united on keeping the anti-Russia sanctions in place until Moscow implements the Minsk agreement.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Kremlin Denies Russian Envoy Discussed Sanctions With US Security Adviser
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The European Union will remain united on keeping the anti-Russia sanctions in place until Moscow implements the Minsk agreement, and hopes that the United States will remain united too, although cannot say whether it will be, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

    "I think Europeans will continue to be united on that, I don’t know if the Americans will be united on that, but the Europeans will," Mogherini said. "I cannot answer for the United States. I can say I was receiving reassuring messages, but I don’t know if there will be divisions in the United States on this. I hope not."

    Mogherini, who is visiting the United States, noted that she met with US lawmakers on this issue and the meetings were positive.

    "In particular we agreed that as long as the Minsk agreements are not fully implemented, sanctions would remain in place," she explained.

    Mogherini explained that, "For us this is an essential point," and added she believes "in Congress this is an essential point as well."

    The EU foreign policy chief also said she discussed with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson how to better support implementation of Minsk accords.

    In 2014, Washington and Brussels imposed a series of sanctions on Russia accusing it of the alleged involvement in the crisis in Eastern Ukraine.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted any interfetrence in Ukraine and introduced countermeasures.

    Related:

    US Security Adviser, Russian Ambassador Discussed Sanctions Despite Denials
    Russia Sanctions Review Act Targets Moscow, US President Trump - Ambassador
    Trump-Congress Standoff Over Anti-Russian Sanctions Enters 'Decisive Stage'
    US Updates FSB Sanctions to Ensure Americans' Business in Russia Not Impacted
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, European Union, Federica Mogherini, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Ivan888
      The EU officials fully know that the current regime in Kieve was installed by naked force organized by the US. They know full well that NATO, the US and Kiev are the ones who refuse to abide by the Minsk "agreement." Either this woman is a hypocrite or a puppet.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok