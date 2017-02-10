Slovenian Leader Praises Sincere Dialogue With Russian President

Pahor added that Slovenia, despite being a member both of the European Union and NATO, did everything possible to continue open dialogue and to look for mutually acceptable solutions "for the relation between Russia and the EU to improve".
"Today we spent twice the time planned for the talks. We exchanged opinions, they may differ at some points, but we remain true to the idea of moving closer together, of commitment to the decisions that will ensure the settlement of the situation in the eastern Ukraine," Pahor said.
At the Friday meeting between the leadership of Russia and Slovenia the Russian side was also represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov. The Slovenian delegation included Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec and presidential adviser on foreign affairs Marko Makovec.
The previous meeting of the Slovenian and Russian leaders took place in July 2016 where they focused on economic partnership, strengthening bilateral relations as well as on ways of fighting terrorism.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is Russia's main mistake in Ukraine. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete President Borut Pahor looks like a common sense guy-- feet on the ground and in touch with his nation and his country's needs-- has foresight and is open minded. A pity leaders like him are so sparse in the EU at this time. Maybe various upcoming elections may bring positive change ...
cast235
There is NO WAY, the E Ukraine will end, unless Mc Cain, E.U, U.K, Graham, Canada, NATO end the support for the NAZIS.
The MANURE BAGS, are accusing Russia of killing all the people in E Ukraine and destroy ALL infrastructure.
Who doing this?
Graham , Mc Cain.
And THEY the ones behind the FAKE NEWS, FAKE INTEL, and TRUMP CONTRA AFFAIR!!!
TRUMP should SACK THEM ... They will see what the W.H is REALLY capable of. They've no idea.
choticastile